GridCoin (GRC) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $578.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

