Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $135.00 at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.