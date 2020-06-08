Hartree Partners LP Buys 275,287 Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,287 shares during the period. DHT comprises 4.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.36% of DHT worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DHT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DHT shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $864.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -0.17. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.44%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 245.61%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

