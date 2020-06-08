Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Williams Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $165,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

WMB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.58. 11,319,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,811,479. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.