Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. AES accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE AES traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. 8,321,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

