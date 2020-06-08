Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $5.79 million and $100,601.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004695 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,714.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.02512350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.36 or 0.02607969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00475964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00699167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070888 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00535994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,690,943 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

