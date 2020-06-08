HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lessened by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,374,889 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,084,000 after buying an additional 3,113,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,581,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,867 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,589,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,249 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $47.61. 3,363,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

