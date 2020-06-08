Head-To-Head Analysis: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) versus BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -13.60

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31% Aptose Biosciences N/A -53.31% -48.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.73%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

