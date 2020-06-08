Head to Head Analysis: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) vs. Tianyin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TPIY)

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Tianyin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -870.88% N/A -150.44% Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

8.2% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for vTv Therapeutics and Tianyin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tianyin Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

vTv Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.48%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Tianyin Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and Tianyin Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $2.76 million 69.73 -$13.04 million ($0.37) -7.68 Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tianyin Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than vTv Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.83, indicating that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tianyin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 54.39, indicating that its share price is 5,339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials to treat type 2 diabetes, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treating type 1 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of investigational drug candidates, such as HPP737 and HPP971 to treat inflammatory disorders. It has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.