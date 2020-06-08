HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Trading Up 0.9%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.16, approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 123,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

HHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.