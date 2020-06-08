Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,629. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,757.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 413,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 148,927 shares of company stock worth $888,268 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.