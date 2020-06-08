Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. 1,304,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.08. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hershey by 34.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hershey by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

