Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -222.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.