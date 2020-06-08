Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.
Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -222.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
