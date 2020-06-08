HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 18,111,075 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $75.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 84,528 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.