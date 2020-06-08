HorusPay (HORUS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $420,881.34 and $260.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.01983611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00179068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120275 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.