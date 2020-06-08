Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Hub Group stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $49.28. 552,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $838.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

