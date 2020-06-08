HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) is North Peak Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 428.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,179 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 16.6% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of HubSpot worth $34,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,816. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

