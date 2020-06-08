Humaniq (HMQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $68,126.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $68,126.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.01963922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119178 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.