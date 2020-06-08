Huobi Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $244.92 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $4.43 or 0.00045405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, LBank and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market cap of $976.04 million and approximately $244.92 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.05594860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,206,912 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

