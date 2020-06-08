Hyperion Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.87 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $127.87 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.01983005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00179024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120435 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.