I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0744 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $23,073.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00797832 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00163441 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003416 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,204,352 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

