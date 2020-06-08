Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.18.

Several research firms recently commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Icon stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $162.62. 276,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Icon will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

