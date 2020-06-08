ICON Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003432 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, IDEX and COSS. ICON has a market capitalization of $183.25 million and $25.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.01987299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00179680 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 547,397,631 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Allbit, Hotbit, COSS, Binance, ABCC, Gate.io, DragonEX, Rfinex, Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit, Bitbns, OOOBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

