Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.47. Ideanomics shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 964,380 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 159.65% and a negative net margin of 726.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 423,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 101,121 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 931.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 238,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

