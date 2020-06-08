Ignition Reaches Market Capitalization of $185,557.68 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ignition has a total market cap of $185,557.68 and $76.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001469 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00032295 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,741.16 or 1.00277666 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000989 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00076305 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,313,332 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,159 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

