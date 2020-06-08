IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Kucoin, LBank and CoinBene. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $57,742.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, HitBTC, OEX, Allbit, LBank, Cashierest, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinTiger, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.