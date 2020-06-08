Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Argus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective upped by Argus from $92.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Incyte by 484.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 671,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 556,933 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Incyte by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 521,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

