Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP cut its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,996 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Independence were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independence by 88.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 31.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independence by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independence by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

IHC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. Independence Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.