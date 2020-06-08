India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Up 1.6%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 20,839 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 694,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.