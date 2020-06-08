Insider Selling: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Director Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Director Jonathon Mair sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.70, for a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$986,087.70.

Jonathon Mair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Jonathon Mair sold 3,700 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total value of C$44,437.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jonathon Mair acquired 3,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,650.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jonathon Mair acquired 3,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00.

Shares of FC stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.96. 39,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,936. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. TD Securities upgraded Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

