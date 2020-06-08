Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $27.81, 38,038 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,010,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

