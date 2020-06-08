Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Holdings Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the quarter. Integra Lifesciences makes up 2.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.31% of Integra Lifesciences worth $276,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 246,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,893. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 181.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,346,706. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

