InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 34,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $71.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

