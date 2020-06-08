International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.46 ($5.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 377 ($4.80) to GBX 335 ($4.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LON:IAG traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 331.60 ($4.22). 45,219,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($8.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

