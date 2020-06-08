International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Down 2.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.23, 12,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 377,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

