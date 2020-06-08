Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.80. 246,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,851. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

