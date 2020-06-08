Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub restated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

