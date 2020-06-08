ION Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $379,737.71 and approximately $201.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005896 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002138 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,043,801 coins and its circulating supply is 13,143,801 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

