IOTA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.16 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $667.39 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bitfinex, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00204081 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Exrates, FCoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, OKEx, Ovis, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

