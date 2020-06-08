IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post sales of $5.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.28 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $10.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $32.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.17 million to $34.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.22 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $43.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,159.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,381. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

