iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $292.64

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.64 and last traded at $292.64, with a volume of 30551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.83 and its 200-day moving average is $255.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

