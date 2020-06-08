iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,177 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

