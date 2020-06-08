iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $261.51

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.51 and last traded at $261.37, with a volume of 6424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $230.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

