J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.38

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.38 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 25682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $105,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,880 shares of company stock worth $2,435,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

