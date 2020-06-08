James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,635. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 79,244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 850.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 340,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

JRVR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 130,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

