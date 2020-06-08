Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:JELD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.40. 908,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.83. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

