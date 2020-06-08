JET8 Trading Down 10.6% This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $244,173.52 and $42.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.01983611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00179068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120275 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

