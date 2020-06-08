JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $223.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.18.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.05. 16,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

