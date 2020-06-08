Jupiter Price Down 76% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $12,226.14 and approximately $4,605.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.01987621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00178655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

