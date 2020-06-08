Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after buying an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $120,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 2,276,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,625. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

