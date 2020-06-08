Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after buying an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $120,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 2,276,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,625. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

